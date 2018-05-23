Three Hempstead residents have been charged with the armed robbery of a man on a Uniondale street Monday, Nassau County police said.

The trio confronted the 24-year-old victim on Amsterdam Avenue and Newtown Avenue at 10 p.m., police said.

One of the three, now identified as Craig Blackwood, 19, was armed with a handgun and demanded money, police said. Blackwood also punched the victim, knocking him to the ground, police said.

About 45 minutes after the robbery, officers stopped a car on Northern Parkway in Uniondale and arrested the two occupants — Tiyana Oates, 19, and Jaleesa Spurgeon, 16 — and charged them with robbing the victim, police said. A handgun and the victim’s iPhone were recovered in the car, police said.

Blackwood was arrested at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday and was awaiting arraignment in First District Court in Hempstead on robbery and weapon possession charges.

Oates and Spurgeon were arraigned Tuesday in the same court and ordered held on bail of $40,000 bond or $20,000 cash, online court records show.