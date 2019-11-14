TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Cops: Armed men stopped car in West Hempstead, robbed occupants

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Detectives are searching for two armed robbers who police say cut off a car with their vehicle on the Franklin Square-West Hempstead border early Thursday, approached at gunpoint, then, after the occupants exited and fled, stole electronic devices from the car before fleeing.

Nassau County police said the 45-year-old male driver and his two female passengers, aged 38 and 41, were not injured in the incident, which occurred at 12:30 a.m.

Police said the car had just turned from Dogwood Avenue onto Sprague Avenue when a tan Ford Escape cut in front of their vehicle, causing them to stop. The robbers, both armed with handguns, then exited the Ford and approached the victims' vehicle.

In an attempt to escape, the driver tried to reverse from the scene but hit a fence. The occupants then got out and fled.

Police said a short time later the man and two women returned to find items stolen from their vehicle. The vehicle was not taken.

One of the suspects wore a black jacket, black shirt and black jeans, while the other wore a black jacket with blue jeans and black shoes and also had a ski mask that covered his chin. That suspect also had a mustache, police said. Police said both robbers wore black beanies.

 Anyone with information regarding the incident is being asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

