Police arrest man in kidnap attempt in Uniondale

Nassau County police arrested a Roosevelt man Wednesday on charges of attempting to kidnap a 13-year-old Uniondale girl.

Jarrod James, 24, grabbed the girl as she was walking home about 12:20 p.m. Tuesday from Lawrence Road Middle School in Hempstead, police said in a news release. The girl said the man followed her from the parking lot for about half a mile when she turned on Adams Street.

Police said he chased her as she approached her house and grabbed her from behind by putting his hand over her mouth. The girl was able to escape before he grabbed her again and tried to drag her to a parked car.

The girl fought him off and ran into her house while the suspect ran toward Nassau Road, police said.

Authorities said James was identified based on the girl's description. He was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree assault, attempted kidnapping and criminal obstruction of breathing.

Police said he would be arraigned once he’s medically cleared.