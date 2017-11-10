An arrest has been made in the slaying of Angel Soler, the 16-year-old from Roosevelt whose remains were found in the woods last month, court records show.

David Sosa-Guevara, 26, of Wyandanch, pleaded not guilty Friday during an arraignment in Hempstead on a second-degree murder charge.

Court records show authorities have accused Sosa-Guevara of acting with other suspects — who remain at large — to fatally beat Soler in the head and body numerous times with a machete.

The alleged crime happened at about 5 p.m. on July 21 on West Greenwich Avenue in Roosevelt, records show.

Soler had been missing since that day, according to police. He was last seen leaving his Roosevelt home on his mint-green bicycle at 5 p.m., detectives had said at the time.

Authorities recovered the teenager’s remains Oct. 19 in the Roosevelt-Baldwin area.

Nassau District Attorney Madeline Singas and Acting Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder released a joint statement Friday calling the case “a sensitive and ongoing investigation,” and saying they couldn’t comment more at this time.

Sources have said previously that federal and local investigators believe Soler was killed by members of the MS-13 street gang.

Sosa-Guevara, who was picked up on a warrant in Maryland, pleaded not guilty and Judge Paul Meli ordered him jailed without bail.

The arrest in the Soler case comes after the FBI on Tuesday identified the remains of two men who, sources say, were the victims of MS-13 — the latest young people who had gone missing and were discovered in public spaces thought to be where the notorious group meets.

The remains of Kerin Pineda, 20, were found in thick woods near the Merrick-Freeport border and the remains of Javier Castillo, 16, of Central Islip, were found in Cow Meadow Park and Preserve in Freeport, a spokeswoman for the FBI’s Long Island Gang Task Force said.

While the two were believed to have been killed by MS-13, the killings may not have been related except for their separate deaths at the hands of gang members, sources said.

The remains of Soler, Pineda and Castillo were among three discoveries made by investigators in a span of only nine days in areas a few miles apart in Nassau.

The remains of Pineda, who was reported missing in May 2016, were recovered by investigators on Oct. 27 and the remains of Castillo, reported missing in October 2016, were found Oct. 24.

In March, the body of Valley Stream’s Julio Cesar Gonzales-Espantzay, 19, was found in the Massapequa Preserve and investigators believe, he too, was an MS-13 victim.

Authorities on Long Island have been more intensively cracking down on MS-13, which, officials have said, targets for killing those who members believe have disrespected the gang or are members of rival gangs.

The FBI’s gang task force, Nassau police, State Police and other law enforcement officials have been searching for the remains of gang victims in Nassau County parks and nature preserves in recent weeks.

Acting Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder has said the search was sparked by a tip provided by an informant.

Authorities said they are also searching for evidence — such as beer bottles and food wrappers — that indicated gangs, including MS-13, are meeting in Long Island parks, preserves and other public spaces.

According to police, Gonzales-Espantzay was stabbed and shot in January, and authorities have said two men whom they described as MS-13 members were responsible for his death.

When the remains of Soler’s body were found and identified, Pineda’s mother, Lilian Oliva, of Freeport, said that both he and her son had been missing and were friendly when they attended Freeport High School.

Suyapa Soler has told Newsday that she had come to the United States from Honduras 11 years ago and had brought her son here four years ago to protect him from the gang violence that was brutalizing their home city of San Pedro Sula.