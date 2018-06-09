Suffolk County police arrested a Lindenhurst man charged with assaulting five people, including two police officers, during a domestic dispute Friday.

Police were called to a fight at 11:20 p.m. at the corner of South Delaware Avenue and Kansas Street in Lindenhurst, where authorities said Christian Perrone punched two men and a woman.

Suffolk County police said an officer approached Perrone and he punched her in the face, breaking her nose. Police said Perrone continued to resist and fought with a second officer, who broke a finger.

Perrone, 41, was charged with five counts of assault and resisting arrest.

Both officers were treated for their injuries at Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip. Perrone and the three people who were assaulted were taken by ambulance to the hospital to be treated for their injuries, police said.

Perrone is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip Saturday afternoon.