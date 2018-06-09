TODAY'S PAPER
78° Good Afternoon
78° Good Afternoon
Long IslandCrime

Man assaulted 5, including 2 cops, in Lindenhurst, officials say

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Print

Suffolk County police arrested a Lindenhurst man charged with assaulting five people, including two police officers, during a domestic dispute Friday.

Police were called to a fight at 11:20 p.m. at the corner of South Delaware Avenue and Kansas Street in Lindenhurst, where authorities said Christian Perrone punched two men and a woman.

Suffolk County police said an officer approached Perrone and he punched her in the face, breaking her nose. Police said Perrone continued to resist and fought with a second officer, who broke a finger.

Perrone, 41, was charged with five counts of assault and resisting arrest.

Both officers were treated for their injuries at Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip. Perrone and the three people who were assaulted were taken by ambulance to the hospital to be treated for their injuries, police said.

Perrone is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip Saturday afternoon.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

Latest Long Island News

Kate Wilkoff, 27, of Brooklyn, donned a straw And they’re off . . . to Belmont Park
William J. Flynn died of natural causes at LIer involved in Irish peace talks dies at 91
Shawn Edouard, a paramedic supervisor at Stony Brook High-tech stretcher helps emergency workers
Bethpage High School, where radon gas was detected Bethpage schools to test again for radon gas
Luigi Pesce, a Stony Brook University Ph.D student, Students using food pantries to get through college
New York State Police investigate the scene of Grief counselors to visit high school after crash