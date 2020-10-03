The NYPD on Saturday arrested a man in connection with the firing of a stray bullet that struck and killed a Queens mother of three early Wednesday, the department said in a news release.

Arrested and charged at 2 a.m. was Issam Elabbar, 31, of Queens, according to the news release from the NYPD. Elabbar is being charged with murder, manslaughter, criminal possession of a weapon — which the NYPD said was a loaded firearm — and petit larceny.

It was not immediately clear whether he is represented by an attorney.

There had been a $10,000 reward for an arrest, indictment and conviction in the case.

The woman who was killed, Bertha Arriaga, 43, was struck in the neck at about 12:45 a.m. by a bullet that went through a bedroom window of her apartment, which was on 34th Avenue in Jackson Heights, a department assistant police chief had said.

She was discovered on the bedroom floor by her 14-year-old son, who called 911, according to the assistant chief.

The NYPD did not disclose evidence connecting Elabbar to the crimes. They also did not say why he was charged with petit larceny.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. The pandemic has changed education on Long Island. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

At the time of the shooting, the NYPD had said that their focus was on two men shown on video nearby trying to steal a bike in front of Arriaga's apartment.