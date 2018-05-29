TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Pa. man charged with having cocaine at Massapequa mall lot

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
A Pennsylvania man had more than a kilogram of what appeared to be cocaine in the parking lot of a Massapequa mall, Nassau police said Tuesday.

Narcotics and vice squad detectives said they found the drugs on Luis Ruiz-Moreta, 52, who was behind the wheel of a Toyota Camry about 6 p.m. May 18 in the parking lot outside Dick’s Sporting Goods at the Westfield Sunrise Mall.

He was arraigned May 19 on charges of first- and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both felonies. Ruiz-Moreta, of Dublin, Pennsylvania, was released Thursday on $200,000 bail, online records show.

His attorney did not immediately return a call Tuesday evening.

