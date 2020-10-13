A 20-year-old Port Jefferson Station man was arrested in connection with the shooting of a teen last week in Coram, Suffolk County police said.

Police said Mark Miller was arrested by Sixth Squad detectives Tuesday and charged with first-degree assault.

He faces arraignment Tuesday in First District Court in Central Islip. It was not immediately clear if Miller is represented by counsel.

Police said Miller shot the 19-year-old man in the side as the victim stood in front of 101 Aycock Place just after 10 p.m. Friday. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of what police described only as "non-life-threatening injuries."

Police have not released the identity of the victim.

Police have not said if the two men knew each other and have not disclosed any circumstances surrounding the shooting.