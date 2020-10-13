TODAY'S PAPER
Port Jefferson Station man arrested in connection with Coram shooting, Suffolk police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A 20-year-old Port Jefferson Station man was arrested in connection with the shooting of a teen last week in Coram, Suffolk County police said.

Police said Mark Miller was arrested by Sixth Squad detectives Tuesday and charged with first-degree assault.

He faces arraignment Tuesday in First District Court in Central Islip. It was not immediately clear if Miller is represented by counsel.

Police said Miller shot the 19-year-old man in the side as the victim stood in front of 101 Aycock Place just after 10 p.m. Friday. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of what police described only as "non-life-threatening injuries."

Police have not released the identity of the victim.

Police have not said if the two men knew each other and have not disclosed any circumstances surrounding the shooting.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

