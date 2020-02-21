Suffolk police arrested two men Friday and charged them with murder for their roles in Wednesday’s daylight shooting in Copiague that killed a young father from Lindenhurst.

David Nolan, 22, of Rosedale in Queens, and Christopher Mohan, 29, of West Babylon, are charged with second-degree murder for the slaying of Jewuel Hanson, 25, whose body was found with multiple gunshot wounds Wednesday afternoon at 70 Court St. in an industrial section of the hamlet.

Nolan and Mohan will be held overnight in the First Precinct, police said. They will be arraigned Saturday in First District Court in Central Islip, officials said.

Officers responded to a 3:50 p.m. call of “shots fired” Wednesday and found Hanson dead outside an auto repair shop, said Det. Lt. Kevin Beyrer, head of Suffolk police’s homicide squad.

Hanson’s parents said this week their son was engaged to be married and a doting father to his 4-year-old daughter.

His mother, Lichele Hanson, 45, of West Babylon, said Friday night in a text: “I’m happy the Suffolk County Police Department acted quickly to get these murderers off the streets. My son can now Rest in Peace.”

Jewuel Hanson owned an auto body shop on Long Island, his parents said.

Witnesses reported hearing gunfire erupt on the street Wednesday before officers arrived and found Hanson dead, police said. The deadly shooting happened in an industrial area near a school bus lot and machine shops.

Beyrer said Hanson “had a connection” to the auto repair shop in front of where he was killed.

Police did not release a motive in the slaying late Friday night.

Lichele Hanson had said earlier in the week her late son was beloved by his family for his dedication to them. The body shop owner had overcome a difficult past that included past involvement in “street life” that somehow, she believed, may have been linked to his homicide, she said.

About 30 people, some of whom identified themselves as Jewuel Hanson’s relatives or loved ones, gathered behind crime tape about a block away from his body while detectives combed the area for clues Wednesday night.

Hanson’s father, Ricardo Hanson, 49, said learning about his child’s death marked the “worst day” of his life. But at the crime scene, the elder Hanson pointed to all the people who showed up there as an indication his son “was a good kid” who was “loved by many.”