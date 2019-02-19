A Brooklyn man was arrested Tuesday in connection with two Jan. 3 armed robberies in which the victims fought back, Nassau police said.

Stephen Scott, 30, of Thomas S. Boyland Street, is expected to be arraigned Wednesday on two counts of first-degree robbery and two of first-degree criminal use of a firearm.

He and an accomplice allegedly demanded money at Jada's Luxury Beauty Supply in Elmont just after 6:15 p.m. and repeatedly punched a woman, 32, when she did not comply, police said. They ran off with money, police said.

Then just after 9:20 p.m., the same two robbers demanded money and lotto tickets at the Modern Vape and Convenience Store in Massapequa, where a brief struggle ended with the suspects stealing money and scratch-off tickets, police said.

Police said Scott was the gunman in the robberies. His accomplice has not been arrested.