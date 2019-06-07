Police said he drove up to a woman on a street in Kings Point on May 31, asked for directions — and then exposed himself. Less than 20 minutes later, Nassau County police said George Husbands, of Great Neck, did it again.

Both victims called the cops.

Now, Husbands, 23, is under arrest, charged with two counts of public lewdness, police said Friday.

The first incident occurred on Kings Point Road near Georgian Lane at 10:12 a.m. on May 31, police said. It was then, police said, that Husbands drove up to a 48-year-old woman, asked for directions, and exposed himself.

The victim walked off and called police.

Just 18 minutes later, at 10:30 a.m., police said Husbands drove up to a 35-year-old woman on Kings Point Road and asked her for directions — also while exposing himself. That victim also walked off and called police.

Police said Husbands was arrested at his home following an investigation. It was not immediately clear if Husbands is represented by counsel. He faces arraignment Friday in First District Court in Hempstead.