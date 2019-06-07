TODAY'S PAPER
LI man exposed himself to two women, police say

George Husbands, 23, of Great Neck.

George Husbands, 23, of Great Neck. Photo Credit: NCPD

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Police said he drove up to a woman on a street in Kings Point on May 31, asked for directions — and then exposed himself. Less than 20 minutes later, Nassau County police said George Husbands, of Great Neck, did it again.

Both victims called the cops.

Now, Husbands, 23, is under arrest, charged with two counts of public lewdness, police said Friday.

The first incident occurred on Kings Point Road near Georgian Lane at 10:12 a.m. on May 31, police said. It was then, police said, that Husbands drove up to a 48-year-old woman, asked for directions, and exposed himself.

The victim walked off and called police.

Just 18 minutes later, at 10:30 a.m., police said Husbands drove up to a 35-year-old woman on Kings Point Road and asked her for directions — also while exposing himself. That victim also walked off and called police.

Police said Husbands was arrested at his home following an investigation. It was not immediately clear if Husbands is represented by counsel. He faces arraignment Friday in First District Court in Hempstead.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

