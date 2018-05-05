The man suspected of killing the manager of a Roosevelt halfway house in November faces arraignment Saturday, Nassau County police said.

Andre Patton, 47, of Roosevelt, was extradited from Memphis after his arrest in Tennessee, officials said, and will be arragined on second-degree murder at First District Court in Hempstead.

Police had issued a public alert for Patton shortly after he allegedly stabbed Catholic Deacon Patrick Logsdon, 70, on Nov. 3 inside the house where they lived. Investigators considered Patton armed and dangerous.

Patton was found and arrested with the help of the Memphis Police Department’s Violent Crime Unit and the U.S. Marshal’s Office, Nassau police said. Other details were not released Friday afternoon, but police said they plan to hold a news conference on the case Saturday morning.

“We are grateful to law enforcement agencies for helping to bring this tragedy to closure,” Sean Dolan, spokesman for the Diocese of Rockville Centre, said in a statement. “During this Easter season, we continue to pray for healing for all those affected by Deacon Logsdon’s death.”

Officers responding to a 911 call on Nov. 3 saw Logsdon lying with multiple stab wounds on the floor of Anthony House on East Roosevelt Avenue, a normally quiet residential street.

The deacon lived and worked at the house, a transitional home run by the Society of St. Vincent de Paul of Long Island for homeless men. He was described as a man who had dedicated himself for 33 years to caring for the poor.

Since his death, the charity, which is affiliated with the Diocese of Rockville Centre, has temporarily halted the placement of men into Anthony House.

Sign up for the Power on Trial newsletter Get our insider's look and analysis of the key moments in the Mangano-Venditto trial. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“We are taking time to step back, have thoughtful conversations and determine the best way to move forward,” according to the charity’s website. “We are doing this with the utmost respect for Deacon Pat and the ministry he devoted his life to. We want to ensure that his mission and good works will continue.”

At the time of Logsdon’s death, only two other men lived there: Patton and the man who identified him as the killer, police have said. The other resident was not injured.

Investigators said in November that they did not know why Logsdon was stabbed.

The NYPD had said Patton was spotted in Queens about a week after the stabbing, but he bailed out of a stolen vehicle and eluded police.