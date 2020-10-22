A third man has been charged in connection with the 2016 killing of an 18-year-old Greenlawn man, who prosecutors have said was slashed and his hands were cut off.

Carlos A. Lopez-Campos, 26, of Owings Mills, Maryland, was extradited to New York on Wednesday, where he was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the death of Estiven Abrego Gomez, Suffolk police said.

Abrego Gomez's body was found by a passerby on Aug. 20, 2016, next to a concession stand at a Little League baseball complex in Greenlawn Park in Greenlawn, officials have said.

The two men charged earlier are: Elmer Gilberto Santos Contreras of Roosevelt, who has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, and Anthony Gutierrez Meza of Valley Stream.

Prosecutors have said both men are MS-13 gang members and that Contreras admitted in a written statement to ordering the killing of Abrego Gomez after he was seen on social media flashing signs associated with the rival 18th Street gang.

Contreras' defense attorney said in 2019, when he was charged, that his client said he had nothing to do with the killing and that he did not know what was in the statement, which was in English, a language Contreras does not know.

Contreras is due back in court on Nov. 10, according to court records.

Prosecutors said in 2019 that Meza was in custody in Virginia and that he would be arraigned when he was extradited to Suffolk County. The status of his case could not be immediately determined.

Police did not say if Lopez-Campos is also believed to be a member of the MS-13 gang.

Lopez-Campos's arraignment is set for Thursday. The name of any attorney representing him has yet to be released.