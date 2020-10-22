TODAY'S PAPER
67° Good Morning
SEARCH
67° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Third man arrested in 2016 MS-13 killing in Greenlawn, Suffolk police say

Suffolk County homicide detectives in Greenlawn Park, Greenlawn,

Suffolk County homicide detectives in Greenlawn Park, Greenlawn, on Aug. 20, 2016, after the mutilated body of a Greenlawn man was found by a passerby. Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

A third man has been charged in connection with the 2016 killing of an 18-year-old Greenlawn man, who prosecutors have said was slashed and his hands were cut off.

Carlos A. Lopez-Campos, 26, of Owings Mills, Maryland, was extradited to New York on Wednesday, where he was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the death of Estiven Abrego Gomez, Suffolk police said.

Abrego Gomez's body was found by a passerby on Aug. 20, 2016, next to a concession stand at a Little League baseball complex in Greenlawn Park in Greenlawn, officials have said.

The two men charged earlier are: Elmer Gilberto Santos Contreras of Roosevelt, who has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, and Anthony Gutierrez Meza of Valley Stream.

Prosecutors have said both men are MS-13 gang members and that Contreras admitted in a written statement to ordering the killing of Abrego Gomez after he was seen on social media flashing signs associated with the rival 18th Street gang.

Contreras' defense attorney said in 2019, when he was charged, that his client said he had nothing to do with the killing and that he did not know what was in the statement, which was in English, a language Contreras does not know.

Contreras is due back in court on Nov. 10, according to court records.

Prosecutors said in 2019 that Meza was in custody in Virginia and that he would be arraigned when he was extradited to Suffolk County. The status of his case could not be immediately determined.

Police did not say if Lopez-Campos is also believed to be a member of the MS-13 gang.

Lopez-Campos's arraignment is set for Thursday. The name of any attorney representing him has yet to be released.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Latest Long Island News

Seventh-graders read their winning essays about Jupiter Hammon, Free verse: New edition of book enlarges life of Black poet Jupiter Hammon
Town of Hempstead department heads are charged with Hempstead takes $20M from reserves to balance 2021 budget
Stand-ins participate in rehearsal tests ahead of the 5 things to watch for in tonight's final Biden-Trump debate
Kaitlyn Berger, center, a senior at Northport High Nassau School Notebook: 6 receive congressional medals
Kaitlyn Berger, center, a senior at Northport High Suffolk School Notebook: 6 receive congressional medals
Julia Savino, a senior at Smithtown High School Way to Go! Smithtown student named Rising Scientist
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search