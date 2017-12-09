TODAY'S PAPER
Rockville Centre man found asleep at wheel had illegal guns, cops say

William Havel, of Rockville Centre, was arrested Thursday,

William Havel, of Rockville Centre, was arrested Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, Nassau County police said. Photo Credit: NCPD

By Deon J. Hampton  deon.hampton@newsday.com @deonjhampton
A Rockville Centre man was arrested Thursday for being in possession of two illegal guns after officers found him asleep at the wheel of his car in Lynbrook, Nassau County police said.

William Havel, 61, was charged with two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, driving while intoxicated and four counts of second-degree criminal contempt, police said.

He was arraigned on Friday in First District Court in Hempstead. Havel was held on bail of $20,000 bond and $15,000 cash. He is due back in court Dec. 12.

Court records did not list an attorney for Havel.

Lynbrook police officers first saw Havel asleep behind the wheel of his 2017 Chevrolet Corvette, which was stopped and blocking traffic at the intersection of Ocean Avenue and Peninsula Boulevard on Thursday at 7:42 p.m., according to a release from Nassau police.

When officers approached, they found the defendant asleep and later noticed he had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech, police said. He was arrested. Subsequently, a loaded .22 magnum and a .38 special was found inside the vehicle, police said.

