Hempstead man faces murder charge in stabbing, police say
A Hempstead man was arrested and charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of a Uniondale man in March, police said Wednesday.
Shavon Goins, 24, is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, Nassau police said in a statement. He is charged with murder in the second degree, police said.
Ravino Bailey, 23, of Uniondale, was found lying on Chamberlain Street, near Boylston Street, on March 24. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, the police statement said.
