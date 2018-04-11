TODAY'S PAPER
Hempstead man faces murder charge in stabbing, police say

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A Hempstead man was arrested and charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of a Uniondale man in March, police said Wednesday.

Shavon Goins, 24, is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, Nassau police said in a statement. He is charged with murder in the second degree, police said.

Ravino Bailey, 23, of Uniondale, was found lying on Chamberlain Street, near Boylston Street, on March 24. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, the police statement said.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

