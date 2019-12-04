TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Cops: Man arrested in slaying of teen in Hempstead

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A West Hempstead man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old in March, police said. 

The suspect, Sharayda Washington, was located in the Nassau County Jail in East Meadow, where he was already being held on unrelated charges, Nassau County police said.

Police said Washington, 22, of Hempstead Avenue, was arrested in connection with the shooting death of Josiah Tucker on March 13 in Hempstead. Police responding to a call reporting two male gunshot victims discovered Tucker and another 16-year-old in a rear parking lot along West Columbia Street at 5:48 p.m. Both victims were taken to a hospital, where Tucker was pronounced dead.

Police said the second victim suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. His identity was not released.

Police said Washington was arrested at the county jail on Carman Avenue at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday after the issuance of a court order.

An attorney for Washington wasn't available for comment.

Court records show Washington was previously arraigned, on Nov. 8, on charges including burglary, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, unlicensed driving, criminal mischief, petit larceny and other offenses and was ordered held on $100,000 bail or $100,000 bond. He pleaded not guilty Tuesday and his bail was reissued at $50,000 cash bail or $50,000 bond, which records show he was not able to post.

Washington was arraigned on the murder charges Wednesday in First District Court in Hempstead, where he was remanded. 

Washington is next due to appear in court on Dec. 19.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

