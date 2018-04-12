TODAY'S PAPER
DA: Hempstead man held without bail in slaying of Uniondale man

The victim, Ravino Bailey, 23, was found March 24 lying on Chamberlain Street in Hempstead, with a stab wound to his chest, police said.

Shavon Goins, of Hempstead, was ordered held without

Shavon Goins, of Hempstead, was ordered held without bail on Thursday in the slaying. Photo Credit: NCPD

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
A Hempstead man was ordered held without bail Thursday on charges that he stabbed a Uniondale man to death last month, prosecutors said.

Shavon Goins, 24, was arraigned on a charge of second-degree murder before Judge Eileen Goggin in First District Court in Hempstead, prosecutors said.

Ravino Bailey, 23, was found lying on Chamberlain Street, near Boylston Street in Hempstead, with a stab wound to his chest about 1:50 a.m. on March 24. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police said at the time that Bailey had been stabbed elsewhere and was then involved in a single-car crash that led to a 911 call.

A felony complaint filed in court Thursday said the stabbing took place at 1:44 a.m. in the 200 block of Dartmouth Street, about two blocks away.

Goins was represented at his arraignment by the Legal Aid Society, which does not comment on its cases.

The felony complaint released by the Nassau County district attorney’s office offered no motive for the slaying.

The arrest of Goins at 8:25 p.m. Tuesday was made with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service, police said.

