Nassau County police have arrested a driver accused of striking and killing a Levittown woman last month during a hit-and-run crash, a law enforcement source said Saturday.

Police arrested the suspect involved in the death Taranjit Parmer, 18, an Adelphi College student who was on the phone with her mother when she was hit Nov. 9 following a minor crash, the source said.

A red pickup truck had collided with Parmar’s Jeep about 5 p.m. on Hempstead Turnpike near Gardiners Avenue. Both vehicles pulled over near a gas station before the driver of the pickup fled, striking Parmer before speeding away, police said at the time.

Adelphi student killed in hit-run in Levittown

At least part of the crash was caught on a nearby surveillance camera.

Family members said Parmer was on the phone with her mother after the crash and was walking toward the pickup when she was hit. She cried out, “Oh no, stop!” and the phone call with her mother was disconnected, family members said.

Parmer was taken to Nassau University Medical Center, where she died hours later from severe head injuries, officials said.

Parmer was an honors dental student at Adelphi who was days away from her 19th birthday and in her second year of the dental program.

She was slated to complete a four-year program at New York University’s College of Dentistry and one day hoped to open her own practice.