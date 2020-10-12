A Huntington Station man was arrested Monday and charged with child sex abuse after cops say he assaulted a female juvenile for three years and sent inappropriate text messages to another young girl, Suffolk County police said.

Thomas Costas, 50, sexually assaulted a girl when she was between the ages of 10 and 13 between the years September 2007 to June 2010, police said. A woman came forward to police on Saturday and made the allegation against Costas telling investigators she was the young victim who was assaulted, police said.

Police said the day before, on Friday, the family of an 11-year-old girl from Huntington Station reported the girl "received numerous inappropriate text messages from Thomas Costas between January and July of this year," police said.

Detectives with the Second Squad collaborated with officers with the Second Precinct Crime Section on the investigation, police said. Costas was arrested at his home on Melville Road shortly before 4:30 p.m. Monday, police said.

Costas is charged with second-degree course of sexual conduct against a child, fourth-degree stalking and endangering the welfare of a child, police said.

He would be held overnight at the Second Precinct. He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday at First District Court in Central Islip, officials said.

Cops said the investigation is ongoing.

Police urge anyone with information to call Second Squad detectives at 631-852-8252.