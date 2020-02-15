TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island

Queens man held woman against her will, police say

By Dandan Zou dandan.zou@newsday.com
A Queens man was arrested early Saturday morning in a traffic stop after a young woman reported being held against her wishes, Nassau police said.

Pollak Rahman, 20, has been charged with unlawful imprisonment in the 2nd degree, underage drinking and operating a vehicle after consuming alcohol. The East Elmhurst man also has been cited for multiple vehicle and traffic violations.

Police said officers stopped a 2019 black Honda, which matched the 19-year-old victim’s description of the car, near Exit 48 on the Long Island Expressway. Rahman was arrested at 5:24 a.m. and no injuries were reported, police said in a news release.

Rahman was scheduled to be arraigned on Sunday in First District Court in Hempstead. It is unclear if he’s represented by an attorney.

