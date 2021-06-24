TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Arrest made in 2018 killing of North Patchogue man, Suffolk police say

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

A man was arrested in Manhattan early Thursday morning and charged in the 2018 killing of a North Patchogue man, Suffolk police said.

Ade Ngaii, 37, of Manhattan, was taken into custody with the help of the U.S. Marshals and the NYPD Warrant Squad, the police said. Ngaii was charged with second-degree murder, the police said.

At about 1:40 p.m. on Nov. 2, 2018, Suffolk police responded to an emergency call from a resident of a Sinn Street home in North Patchogue who said a man was injured and unconscious. When officers arrived, they found the man, Kristopher Appel, 30, had died, the police said.

Police have not said how Appel, who lived in the home, died.

Ngaii's arraignment is set for Thursday.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Latest Long Island News

Teen accidentally locks self in former bank vault
A light tower at Fireman's Park in Lindenhurst
Cruelty probe in removal of nests in Lindenhurst
The new affordable veterans housing on Lowndes Avenue
Veterans to soon have affordable housing
A team from Stella K. Abraham High School
Suffolk School Notebook: Teams win at mock trial
Eighth-grader Audrey Smith, left, and seventh-grader Daisy Pitches,
Way to Go! Montauk, Levittown students win video contest
From left, Rabbi Joel M. Levenson of Midway
Asking the Clergy: Learning from a near-death experience
Didn’t find what you were looking for?