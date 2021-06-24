A man was arrested in Manhattan early Thursday morning and charged in the 2018 killing of a North Patchogue man, Suffolk police said.

Ade Ngaii, 37, of Manhattan, was taken into custody with the help of the U.S. Marshals and the NYPD Warrant Squad, the police said. Ngaii was charged with second-degree murder, the police said.

At about 1:40 p.m. on Nov. 2, 2018, Suffolk police responded to an emergency call from a resident of a Sinn Street home in North Patchogue who said a man was injured and unconscious. When officers arrived, they found the man, Kristopher Appel, 30, had died, the police said.

Police have not said how Appel, who lived in the home, died.

Ngaii's arraignment is set for Thursday.