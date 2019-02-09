A Pennsylvania man scammed an 86-year-old man out of $8,700 but was arrested Friday in Levittown as he picked up a second cash delivery from the same victim, Nassau County police said.

Henri Daniel Jr., 25, of Allentown told the victim at the victim's Florida home on Wednesday that a relative had been in an auto accident and needed $8,700 for legal fees, police said.

After the victim sent the money, Daniel contacted him on Thursday for an additional $8,000, but when he picked up the package the next day in Levittown, police arrested him, authorities said.

Daniel is scheduled to be arraigned Saturday on charges of third-degree grand larceny, fifth-degree conspiracy, second-degree coercion, fourth-degree grand larceny, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and third-degree attempted criminal possession of stolen property.

Other details were not released Friday night, but a 10 a.m. Saturday news conference on the case has been set by Chief of Detectives Neil Delargy and Nassau County Executive Laura Curran.

Detectives in the burglary pattern team ask anyone who believes they may have been victimized by Daniel to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.