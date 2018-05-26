Driver with 21 license suspensions arrested in Wyandanch, police say
Suffolk County police arrested a man Friday night in Wyandanch for driving with 21 license suspensions, authorities said.
Officers pulled over Gregory Johnson, 56, of Brentwood after seeing a cracked windshield and damaged rear brake light as he drove a Nissan Maxima east on Merritt Avenue at North 15th Street at about 5:15 p.m., police said.
The officers found that Johnson was driving with a license that had been suspended 21 times, police said.
Johnson was charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, operating a vehicle without an interlock device and unlawful possession of marijuana.
He was scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Saturday.
