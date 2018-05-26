TODAY'S PAPER
Driver with 21 license suspensions arrested in Wyandanch, police say

Gregory Johnson of Brentwood was arrested and charged

Gregory Johnson of Brentwood was arrested and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation on Friday, Suffolk County police said. Photo Credit: SCPD

By Tory N. Parrish tory.parrish@newsday.com @ToryParrish1
Suffolk County police arrested a man Friday night in Wyandanch for driving with 21 license suspensions, authorities said.

Officers pulled over Gregory Johnson, 56, of Brentwood after seeing a cracked windshield and damaged rear brake light as he drove a Nissan Maxima east on Merritt Avenue at North 15th Street at about 5:15 p.m., police said.

The officers found that Johnson was driving with a license that had been suspended 21 times, police said.

Johnson was charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, operating a vehicle without an interlock device and unlawful possession of marijuana.

He was scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Saturday.

Tory N. Parrish covers retail and small business for Newsday. She has worked at the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review and Observer-Dispatch in Utica, N.Y.

