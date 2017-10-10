Riverhead police said they have arrested a Moriches man in connection with the robbery last month of a Wading River tobacco shop.
Jesse D. Schold, 27, was charged with first-degree robbery Tuesday afternoon as part of an investigation into the Sept. 17 robbery of Wading River Smoke and Vapor Shop at 6278 Rte. 25A, police said in a news release.
Schold was processed at the Riverhead police station and taken to the jail in Riverhead to be held for arraignment, police said.
It was unclear whether he had retained an attorney.
