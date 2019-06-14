Nassau County homicide detectives on Friday announced that they have arrested a Massapequa man in connection with the June 1 stabbing death of a popular Great Neck North High School teaching assistant.

Ryan D. Lindquist, 21, was arrested in connection with the killing of Evan Grabelsky, 32, who was stabbed to death in his Elliot Street home in Merrick nearly two weeks ago, police said.

Nassau police have not released the charges that Lindquist faces or details of the time and location of the arrest, saying that such information will be released soon.

Lindquist is scheduled to be arraigned Saturday in First District Court in Hempstead, but it was unclear Friday if he had retained an attorney.

The killing shocked and saddened members of the Great Neck community as they mourned the death of an educator who worked well with students who have autism.

Grabelsky, a 2009 University of Massachusetts Amherst graduate, also inspired an online community of thousands as he documented his quest to lose weight. He also held master’s degrees in education from Queens College and Touro College.

In March 2012, Grabelsky was the subject of a Newsday profile describing how he cut 105 pounds over two years by eating healthier and exercising, an achievement he attributed to the Weight Watchers program and which he posted on Instagram, where he had more than 5,400 followers.