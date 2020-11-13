TODAY'S PAPER
50° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
50° Good Afternoon
Long IslandCrime

Man charged in assault of two officers in Elmont home, Nassau police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

An Elmont man was arrested late Thursday night and charged with assaulting two Nassau County police officers, police said.

Police said one of the Fifth Precinct officers responding to an 11:55 p.m. disturbance call at a home on South King Street in Elmont was struck with a metal broomstick and a second officer was then hit and kicked during the arrest of a 24-year-old — a man who, police said, was subdued only after being tased with "an Electronic Control Device."

Arrested was Hurguens Jasmin who, police said in a statement, had "blocked off the stairs to the second floor of his residence," yelling and swinging the broomstick at officers who'd "requested" he come downstairs.

Police said Jasmine later "spat on" a Nassau police medic and a third officer while being taken to a hospital for treatment and assessment.

Police said the first officer struck suffered a laceration to his head, as well as abrasions to his forearm. The second officer suffered abrasions to his hands and forearm, police said. Both were treated and released.

Jasmine was charged with two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of second-degree menacing, two counts of second-degree harassment, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and resisting arrest.

He faces arraignment when "medically appropriate," police said.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Latest Long Island News

Paul Hornung, of the Green Bay Packers, in NFL Hall of Famer Paul Hornung dies at 84
President Donald Trump speaks at the White House Latest updates on coronavirus, and the post-election transition
Native Americans talk about the current inequities that Native pride: Long Islanders seek to preserve indigenous culture
Kobe Bryant of the Lakers looks on against Notable sports deaths in 2020
Sign pointing to the jurors' entrance at the Juror selection in NY to be suspended due to COVID-19 rise
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, seen De Blasio: NYC schools could close as early as Monday
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search