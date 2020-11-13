An Elmont man was arrested late Thursday night and charged with assaulting two Nassau County police officers, police said.

Police said one of the Fifth Precinct officers responding to an 11:55 p.m. disturbance call at a home on South King Street in Elmont was struck with a metal broomstick and a second officer was then hit and kicked during the arrest of a 24-year-old — a man who, police said, was subdued only after being tased with "an Electronic Control Device."

Arrested was Hurguens Jasmin who, police said in a statement, had "blocked off the stairs to the second floor of his residence," yelling and swinging the broomstick at officers who'd "requested" he come downstairs.

Police said Jasmine later "spat on" a Nassau police medic and a third officer while being taken to a hospital for treatment and assessment.

Police said the first officer struck suffered a laceration to his head, as well as abrasions to his forearm. The second officer suffered abrasions to his hands and forearm, police said. Both were treated and released.

Jasmine was charged with two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of second-degree menacing, two counts of second-degree harassment, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and resisting arrest.

He faces arraignment when "medically appropriate," police said.