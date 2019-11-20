An investigation into a fatal overdose in Port Washington led to the arrest of an East Harlem man in connection with Nassau County's War Against Opioids, police announced Wednesday.

Andrew Banks, 51, of Park Avenue, was arrested Tuesday at 3:15 p.m. in Manhattan, Nassau County police said. He was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and was scheduled for arraignment Wednesday in First District Court in Hempstead.

Police said the arrest was made by Narcotics / Vice Squad detectives in conjunction with Port Washington police as part of "Operation Natalie," the county's war against opioids, after an investigation into a fatal overdose that occurred in Port Washington.

Details of that overdose were not immediately available Wednesday, police said.

Authorities said "Operation Natalie" involves a "multi-prong approach of Education, Awareness, Enforcement, Treatment, Diversion and After Care Visits," as law enforcement agents work toward a "zero-tolerance response to any and all illegal drug activity within the county."