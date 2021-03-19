A 37-year-old Seaford man was arrested on sex charges Friday after police said an investigation by Special Victims Squad detectives, the FBI and Missouri police determined he'd "engaged in a sexual act" with a teenage girl he'd met while acting as a youth pastor at a 2011 Christian retreat in Michigan.

Nassau County police said Jesse Vargas met the girl, then 13, at the Incredible Journey to Christianity retreat in 2011. Two years later he arranged for the 15-year-old girl to visit his Seaford home — where he engaged in the sexual act, police said in a statement.

Authorities began the joint investigation, which involved the Nassau Special Victims Squad, FBI Crimes Against Children Division and the Hazelwood Police Department in Missouri, after a complaint was filed last year. Police said the girl traveled to Seaford on June 20, 2013, and the investigation is continuing.

Vargas was arrested at his home at 3 a.m. Friday and was charged with second-degree sexual abuse, third-degree criminal sex act and with endangering the welfare of a child. He was scheduled for arraignment Friday in Mineola.

It was not immediately clear if Vargas is represented by counsel.

Police are asking anyone else who believes they may have been a victim of Vargas to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS or the Special Victims Squad at 516-573-4022. Tipsters can also call 911, police said. All calls will remain confidential.