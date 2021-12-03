TODAY'S PAPER
Man arrested, charged with five gas station robberies in Amityville, Suffolk police say

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Suffolk County police arrested a North Amityville man Thursday, charged in five gas station robberies in Amityville and Wyandanch.

Police said Mark Brown, 44, was arrested outside his home two hours after a robbery at a Conoco station at 655 Broadway in North Amityville. Police said he ordered a cash to hand over cash at gunpoint and emptied the register before riding off on a bicycle at 4:30 p.m.

Police said Brown was also tied to a string of North Amityville robberies since Nov. 14, including a Sunrise Highway Valero at 10:35 a.m., a BP on Broadway Nov. 18 just before 3 a.m. and a different Conoco on Sunrise Highway about 3 p.m. on Nov. 21.

He was also suspected of robbing a BP station on Straight Path in Wyandanch, just after noon on Nov. 27.

Brown was charged with five counts of second degree robbery and was held in custody overnight. He is set to be arraigned Friday in First District Court in Central Islip.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

