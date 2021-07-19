A Mastic man has been arrested and charged with drunk driving and aggravated unlicensed operation following a fiery early morning crash in Montauk that left him and a female passenger seriously injured Monday, police said.

East Hampton Town police said Wilme Chan-Herrera, 26,was driving a 2019 GMC Terrain westbound on Montauk Highway near Lincoln Avenue when he lost control of the SUV, striking a guard rail and a tree around 3 a.m. Police said the vehicle "became engulfed in flames" before Chan-Herrera and a 30-year-old female passenger, whose identity was not released, were able to escape.

Both Chan-Herrera and the woman were transported by Montauk Ambulance to Stony Brook-Southampton Hospital with what police called "serious injuries."

The extent of those injuries was not immediately clear.

Police said Chan-Herrera was charged with driving while intoxicated and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Arraignment details were not available.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call East Hampton Town detectives at 631-537-6989. All calls will remain confidential.