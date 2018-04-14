An inspection sweep netted six arrests Friday at businesses cited for allegedly selling e-liquid nicotine, cigarettes and alcohol to minors in Lindenhurst, West Babylon and Deer Park, police said.

Responding to community complaints, Suffolk County police conducted sweeps of 15 businesses, using underage agents to test whether the establishments were selling the products illegally.

The following people were arrested and issued field appearance tickets, police said.

Muhammad Mian, 66, of Deer Park, an employee of Happy Times Smoke Shop in Lindenhurst. He was charged with two counts of sale of e-liquid nicotine to a person under 21.

Michael Gonzalez, 25, of Amityville, an employee of Dapper Vapor in Lindenhurst. He was charged with two counts of sale of e-liquid nicotine to a person under 21.

Donna Dawes, 56, of West Babylon, an employee of The Barn in West Babylon. She was charged with one count of first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child.

Mehmet Akin, 58, of Lindenhurst, an employee at Advance Gas in West Babylon. He was charged with one count of selling alcohol to a minor.

Muhammad Malik, 44, of Deer Park, an employee of Mobil Gas in Deer Park. He was charged with one count of sale of tobacco products to person under 21.

Luthful Kabir, 65, of Bay Shore, an employee of NY Choice Smoke Shop in Deer Park. Kabir was charged with one count of sale of tobacco products to person under 21.

All six people are scheduled for arraignment on June 18.