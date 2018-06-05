Sini: 2 Nassau cops arrested after grand jury probe

Two Nassau police officers have been arrested following a grand jury investigation, Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini said in a news release Tuesday.

“The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office has initiated a grand jury investigation, which has resulted in the arrest of two Nassau County Police officers,” Sini said in a prepared statement. He declined to elaborate on the nature of the grand jury investigation.

Sini, who said his office’s investigation is ongoing, said the Nassau County Police Department is cooperating with the probe.