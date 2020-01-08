A man was arrested and charged with arson after police said he lit a fire in his room at the Red Roof Inn in East Garden City.

An investigation by Nassau County Arson Bomb Squad detectives led to the arrest of Kristopher Kaufman, 39, of Westbury, on Wednesday just after midnight. Police said Kaufman was found hiding in the shower in a nearby room. He was charged with second-degree arson.

Police said that officers responding to a 911 call reporting the incident on Dibblee Drive found fire damage to the floor of the room where Kaufman was staying and determined that gasoline had been poured onto the floor and set on fire. Any possible motive for the incident was not immediately clear.

Kaufman faces arraignment Wednesday in First District Court in Hempstead.