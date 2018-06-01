TODAY'S PAPER
64° Good Morning
64° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Hempstead man charged in fire that destroyed home, police say

Bernadino Jocon was arrested after another fire in a nearby parking lot, police said.

A fire at a vacant Hempstead home at

A fire at a vacant Hempstead home at 30 Jerusalem Ave. on Wednesday night. Photo Credit: Kevin Madigan

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Print

A Hempstead man has been charged with starting a fire that destroyed a vacant home Wednesday night in Hempstead, Nassau County police said.

Bernadino Jocon, 29, was arrested on two outstanding warrants after officers saw him near a parking lot fire Thursday night a short distance from the house, police said.

Jocon was seen near a fire by the tire of a 2014 Honda Accord in the parking lot of an auto body shop at 10 Jerusalem Ave. at 9:59 p.m. Thursday, police said.

Another fire had been reported the night before about 9:30 p.m. in a boarded-up house at 30 Jerusalem Ave.

Police said without elaborating that “a subsequent investigation” led them to charge Jocon with setting both fires.

The fire at 30 Jerusalem Ave. was the third fire at the home in the past 12 months, fire marshals said Wednesday night.

“This time it burned to the ground,” said Michael Uttaro, the county’s assistant chief fire marshal.

Jocon was awaiting arraignment Friday in First District Court in Hempstead on charges of arson and criminal mischief, police said.

Headshot
By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

Latest Long Island News

Jakwan Keller admitted firing the shot that killed Dejah Joyner’s killer to be sentenced Friday
Edward and Linda Mangano outside federal court in Prosecutors intend to retry Mangano case
Linda Mangano cries outside federal court in Central Manganos react with emotion after mistrial
Edward and Linda Mangano talk during a press Judge declares mistrial in Mangano case
Brandon Niederauer, 15, of Dix Hills, opened Two teen celebrities to appear on LI
Temperatures should reach a high Friday in the Forecast: Heavy morning fog, thunderstorms