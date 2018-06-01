A Hempstead man has been charged with starting a fire that destroyed a vacant home Wednesday night in Hempstead, Nassau County police said.

Bernadino Jocon, 29, was arrested on two outstanding warrants after officers saw him near a parking lot fire Thursday night a short distance from the house, police said.

Jocon was seen near a fire by the tire of a 2014 Honda Accord in the parking lot of an auto body shop at 10 Jerusalem Ave. at 9:59 p.m. Thursday, police said.

Another fire had been reported the night before about 9:30 p.m. in a boarded-up house at 30 Jerusalem Ave.

Police said without elaborating that “a subsequent investigation” led them to charge Jocon with setting both fires.

The fire at 30 Jerusalem Ave. was the third fire at the home in the past 12 months, fire marshals said Wednesday night.

“This time it burned to the ground,” said Michael Uttaro, the county’s assistant chief fire marshal.

Jocon was awaiting arraignment Friday in First District Court in Hempstead on charges of arson and criminal mischief, police said.