'Incendiary device' thrown at Wading River home, Riverhead police say

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
An unknown type of "incendiary device" thrown at a Wading River home Monday evening caused a fire that residents were able to put out before officers arrived, who then launched an arson investigation, Riverhead police said.

Flames erupted at a front window of the Sound Road home at about 8 p.m., police said.

"The fire had been contained to that area and immediately extinguished due to the quick response by the homeowner," police said.

Riverhead detectives and the Suffolk County Police Department's Arson Section responded to the 911 call. Anyone who can help them should call the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

