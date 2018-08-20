Optimum Customers: Important information about your Newsday digital access and an exclusive offer.

Long IslandCrime

Bethpage firefighter charged with arson appears in court

Christopher Cordeiro, a member of the Bethpage Fire Department, was charged in connection with starting five fires since June 2017.

Christopher Cordeiro, 20, of Bethpage, faces several arson

Photo Credit: NCPD

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com
The Nassau County Police Arson Bomb Squad Sunday charged a Bethpage firefighter in connection with starting five fires since June 2017.

Christopher Cordeiro, 20, of Bethpage, a member of the Bethpage Fire Department, was charged with third- and fourth-degree arson, two counts of fifth-degree arson, and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to a Nassau County police news release.

Judge Elizabeth Fox-McDonough set bail for Cordeiro at $77,000 bond or $38,500 cash at his arraignment in First District Court in Hempstead on Monday morning. Cordeiro did not speak during a brief court appearance.

An Arson Bomb Squad investigation found Cordeiro responsible for a Molotov cocktail fire in a sump set on June 25, 2017, across from an address on Arthur Avenue, and a Dumpster fire on March 1 of this year on West Millpage Drive, police said. He also set fire to an abandoned house on Aug. 5 on Stewart Avenue; a wooded area next to an address on Broadway on Aug. 10; and a shed on Sunday at a North Hermann Avenue address, police said. 

