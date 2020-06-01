TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Woman charged in rash of arson fires since March, Nassau police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A homeless woman was arrested Sunday and charged with starting arson fires in at least 10 different incidents in Nassau County in March, April and May — including one in an apartment hallway, one on a residential porch and another in a day care center, Nassau police said.

Police said Melanie Nieves, 24, “was observed on video” lighting a fire against the rear of the building at Sam’s Caribbean Marketplace on Hempstead Turnpike in West Hempstead and was arrested by responding officers after a review of the surveillance video around 1 a.m. Sunday.

Subsequent investigation by Arson Bomb Squad detectives then connected Nieves to a rash of fires since March.

Police said Nieves was also tied to these fires: Sunrise Car Wash, 1820 Sunrise Hwy., Merrick, March 28; a residential garbage fire  on Central Boulevard, Merrick, March 28; an apartment hallway fire on Hempstead Turnpike, West Hempstead, April 14; a day care center fire, 175 Warner Ave., Roslyn, April 30; a residential garbage fire  on Main Street, Roslyn, April 30; a florist shop fire, 535 Hempstead Tpke., West Hempstead, May 17; a nail salon trash fire, 493 Hempstead Tpke., West Hempstead, May 17; a trash fire at the Mahrose Salon, 507 Hempstead Tpke., West Hempstead, May 17; and, a residential porch fire on,Parker Avenue, West Hempstead, May 17.

Details of each specific incident were not immediately available Monday.

Police said Nieves was charged with two counts of second-degree arson, six counts of third-degree arson and three counts of fifth-degree arson. She is scheduled for arraignment Monday in Mineola.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

