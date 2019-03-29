A landlord-tenant dispute in Inwood ended with the arrest of the tenant Thursday, after he allegedly set fire to an exterior security camera on the house, police said.

Kamarion King, 24, had been arguing with his landlord and used a lighter to set fire to the camera that was attached to the residence at 3:15 p.m., police said. The landlord's son and daughter were at home at the time of the fire, and they notified their father who called the police, according to Nassau County police.

The fire was contained to the camera, and no injuries were reported, police said.

King is charged with arson second degree and reckless endangerment first degree, police said. He will be arraigned in First District Court, Hempstead, on Friday.