A Hicksville woman has been arrested in connection with an October break-in in North Bellmore that involved the theft of an urn containing the victim’s late husband’s ashes.

Nassau County police said the urn and ashes have not been recovered.

Police said First Squad detectives arrested Mary Arrieta, 54, at about 11:15 p.m. Thursday. It was not clear what evidence police believe link Arrieta to the break-in.

Arrieta was charged with second-degree and third-degree burglary and faces arraignment Friday. It was not known if she was represented by counsel.

The break-in occurred at an apartment on Pea Pond Road on Oct. 29, police said. The victim, 82-year-old Bernice “BJ” Immordino, told Newsday then that the ashes in the urn were that of her late husband James “Jim” Immordino, who died of a brain tumor in April 2010 at age 75.

The widow, who is a local real estate agent, said she had returned to her apartment at around 12:45 p.m. to find someone had broken in and stolen jewelry, a pocketbook, credit cards, her Social Security card, cash — and a gold-colored box she had used as the urn.

"It was a gold case, but it wasn’t gold," she told Newsday, explaining she had decided to use it as an urn because it had been a gift from her husband, who had bought it at Fortunoff’s. "It was closed with blue painter’s tape. And, because of the color, I guess someone figured it must be something valuable."

The worst part, Immordino said last year, was that just a week after the break-in would have been her 64th wedding anniversary. Immordino and her late husband had been married on Nov. 6, 1955.

Immordino could not immediately be reached for comment Friday.