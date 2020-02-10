A Hempstead man who authorities say struck another man with an object, fracturing his skull in July, remained jailed Monday night on $500,000 bond following his arrest, officials said.

Nassau County police said Anthony Brown, 31, was arrested earlier Monday and charged with first-degree assault for a July 14 attack in Lakeview that left a man with a “fractured skull” and “brain trauma,” police said in a statement.

The assault occurred shortly after 7 p.m. when the male victim, 34, was standing outside a Nissan having a conversation with the male and female occupants in the vehicle when the suspect approached the victim from behind and “struck him with an unknown object,” police said. The suspect then fled, officials said.

Brown was arraigned Monday in First District Court in Hempstead. Brown’s bail was set at $500,000 bond and $250,000 cash, and it was not posted, according to court records.

Brown is represented by the Legal Aid Society of Nassau County, records said.