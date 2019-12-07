An Elmont man employed as security guard at Sewanhaka High School in Floral Park sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl, Nassau County police said.

Daniel Valenzuela, 22, was arrested at his home Thursday and charged with first-degree criminal sexual act and third-degree criminal sexual act, police said in a statement Friday night.

Valenzuela was arraigned Friday in First District Court in Hempstead. Court records show bail was set for him at $15,000 bond or $7,500 cash. He had not met bail following the hearing, records said.

Valenzuela’s attorney could not be reached for comment.

Police said Valenzuela assaulted the girl multiple times between June and October while he worked as a security guard at Sewanhaka. Officials did not say, however, if Valenzuela’s alleged victim was a student at the school or if the assaults occurred on school grounds.

Detectives urge anyone with information or who may have been victimized by Valenzuela to call detectives with the Special Victim Squad at 516-573-4022, or Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. Callers will remain anonymous, police said.