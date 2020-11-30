TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island

Two charged after altercation with ax, state cops say

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
A Freeport man on Saturday struck a fellow village resident in the head with an ax, critically wounding him, and now both men face attempted-murder charges, New York State Police said Monday.

State police said in a statement they are investigating "an assault with an ax" — along with the Freeport Police Department — that occurred about 10:40 p.m. Saturday in a wooded area off the Meadowbrook State Parkway near Sunrise Highway.

Oscar Romero-Hernandez, 37, and Jose Otero, 38, both of Freeport, "were in a physical altercation where the victim was struck in the head with an ax," the statement said. "The victim was transported to Nassau University Medical Center with serious injuries and is in critical condition," police said.

Officials did not specify in the statement if Romero-Hernandez or Jose Otero was considered the victim.

Romero-Hernandez is charged with second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault, police said. Otero is charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

Authorities did not specify what led to the fight between the two men. Cops also didn’t say if either defendant had been arraigned.

It was unclear Monday night if either Romero-Hernandez, or Otero, were represented by attorneys.

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip.

