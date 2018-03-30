TODAY'S PAPER
Nassau police released these photos of a man

Nassau police released these photos of a man suspected of slashing another man's face Wednesday in Baldwin. Photo Credit: NCPD

By Keshia Clukey keshia.clukey@newsday.com
Nassau police are looking for a man who allegedly slashed the face of another man outside of the Baldwin Bowling Center early Wednesday morning, police said.

The 42-year-old victim was approached at 2:05 a.m. by a male outside of the center at 2407 Grand Ave., according to a news release. Without provocation the man cut the victim’s face, causing a deep laceration to his upper cheek, police said.

The victim fled and later flagged down a First Precinct police officer to report the incident. He was transported to a hospital, where he received more than 50 stitches.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477. All callers will remain anonymous.

