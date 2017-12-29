Authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating a suspect who assaulted a man in Patchogue in November, Suffolk County police said.

Police said the assault happened about 1 a.m. Nov. 23 when a man used a beer bottle to strike another man in the head at the Harbor Crab Co. Restaurant & Marina on Division Street.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477. All calls will be kept confidential.

Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.