TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 11° Good Morning
Broken Clouds 11° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Man wanted in beer bottle assault at Harbor Crab Co., cops say

Suffolk County police are seeking the public's help

Suffolk County police are seeking the public's help to identify a man who assaulted another man Nov. 23, 2017, with a beer bottle at the Harbor Crab Co. Restaurant & Marina in Patchogue. Photo Credit: SCPD

By Lisa Irizarry lisa.irizarry@newsday.com @lisairiz
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating a suspect who assaulted a man in Patchogue in November, Suffolk County police said.

Police said the assault happened about 1 a.m. Nov. 23 when a man used a beer bottle to strike another man in the head at the Harbor Crab Co. Restaurant & Marina on Division Street.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477. All calls will be kept confidential.

Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Lisa Irizarry has been a reporter for Newsday for three years and writes breaking news stories for the web and the newspaper.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

At least 12 people were killed in a NYPD: 12 killed in Bronx apartment fire
Wendell Forrest, 37, of Uniondale was charged with Police: Gun found in man’s car during traffic stop
Mastic Beach residents voted to dissolve as a LI village hall closes its doors for last time
Passage of federal tax cuts led many on Prepaying property taxes: What you need to know
The weather forecast for Friday, Dec. 29, 2017. NWS: Bone-chilling cold ahead of weekend snow
At least 12 people were killed in a 12 killed in Bronx apartment fire
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE