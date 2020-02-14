A Queens woman working in an assisted living facility was arrested this week for striking a 92-year-old woman in the face while on the job in East Garden City, Nassau County police said Friday.

The incident occurred Monday when Andrea B. Richards, 48, of St. Albans, hit the woman “in the face with her right hand causing the victim substantial pain and black and blue discolored eye,” police said in a statement.

Richards was arrested at her home Tuesday night shortly after 10:30 p.m. and charged with second-degree assault and endangering an incompetent person and endangering the welfare of the elderly, officials said.

Court records show she was arraigned Wednesday and her bail was set at $45,000 bond and $4,000 cash, which she did not post.

Detectives urge anyone who may have been victimized by Richards to call Nassau County Crime Stopper or call 911. All calls will remain anonymous, police said.