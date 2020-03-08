TODAY'S PAPER
45° Good Morning
SEARCH
45° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

LI man accused of beating man nearly unconscious in Farmingdale bar

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Print

A North Massapequa man has been arrested for beating another man nearly unconscious at a Farmingdale bar Saturday night, police said.

Police were called to Croxley’s Ale House shortly after 6 p.m. and there they discovered the semiconscious 27-year-old victim on the floor. He had been struck repeatedly on the head by 21-year-old Nicholas Checchia with an unknown object, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of head trauma and police said his condition is unknown.

Checchia was found at his home and arrested about 10:30 p.m., police said. He was charged with second-degree assault and is expected to be arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead Sunday.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Flu virus spread caused by influenza with human Coronavirus myths: What's true and what's not
Jackie Duodu-Burbridge, Christopher Connors, and Jason Richberg are Three candidates vying for DuWayne Gregory's seat
Laura Siegelman, who came to the United States Some citizens are facing hurdles to get REAL ID
Students who returned from Italy are under a 22 students quarantined at SUNY Southampton campus
Westley Witts, 30, who is homeless, was arrested Homeless man arrested in fatal stabbing in Hempstead
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran, in a new Laura Curran targets Nassau Republicans in mailer 
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search