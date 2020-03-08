A North Massapequa man has been arrested for beating another man nearly unconscious at a Farmingdale bar Saturday night, police said.

Police were called to Croxley’s Ale House shortly after 6 p.m. and there they discovered the semiconscious 27-year-old victim on the floor. He had been struck repeatedly on the head by 21-year-old Nicholas Checchia with an unknown object, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of head trauma and police said his condition is unknown.

Checchia was found at his home and arrested about 10:30 p.m., police said. He was charged with second-degree assault and is expected to be arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead Sunday.