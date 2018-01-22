A homeless man was arrested and charged with assaulting a police officer during a drug arrest following a vehicle stop Sunday night in Hempstead, Nassau County police said.

Police said Julius Eatman, a passenger, was found to be in possession of cocaine, heroin and “a large sum of cash” during the stop of a suspicious vehicle by Nassau detectives on Hilton Avenue at about 9:30 p.m.

Police said that as detectives tried to arrest Eatman, 51, he “fought with them” — causing injuries to the hand of one of the detectives. Both Eatman and the detective were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Eatman was charged with second-degree assault, two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and a parole violation. He faces arraignment in First District Court in Hempstead as soon as medically practical, police said.