Long IslandCrime

LI man gets 2 months for assault on cruise ship

By The Associated Press
A Farmingville man has been sentenced to two months in prison for beating a woman on a cruise ship off the coast of Massachusetts so severely she required stitches, federal prosecutors say.

Adam Damian Panetta, 45, was also sentenced Wednesday to two years of probation and fined $1,000. He pleaded guilty in September to assault resulting in substantial bodily injury, according to the U.S. attorney's office in Boston.

Panetta was observed on surveillance video pulling a woman by the hair down a hallway on the ship in April, prosecutors said.

After the woman slapped him, he punched her twice in the side of the head and left her on the floor in the hallway outside a cabin he entered, authorities said. When he came out of the cabin about a minute later, the woman started to crawl in and he kicked her twice, prosecutors said.

She went to the ship's medical center where she was treated for swelling on the right side of her head and a one-inch cut that required five stitches, according to authorities.

Panetta was arrested when the ship docked in Boston.

