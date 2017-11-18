TODAY'S PAPER
Police: Driver hit cops twice during South Hempstead traffic stop

Nassau County officials said the Hempstead men were in a 2007 Infiniti reported stolen from New Jersey.

Markus Mcintyre, 25, left, and Kevin Curry,

Markus Mcintyre, 25, left, and Kevin Curry, 27, both of Hempstead, were arrested Friday, Nov. 17, 2017 after Mcintyre tried to flee a traffic stop, Nassau County police said. Photo Credit: NCPD

By Khristopher J. Brooks  khristopher.brooks@newsday.com @americanglow
Two Hempstead men have been arrested after injuring two officers while trying to flee a traffic stop Friday in South Hempstead, Nassau County police said.

Markus Mcintyre, 25, and Kevin Curry, 27, have been charged with resisting arrest, police said.

Mcintyre has also been charged with two counts of assault on a police officer, two counts of second-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and several traffic infractions, police said. Curry has also been charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of marijuana, according to police.

The charges stem from a traffic stop Friday night in South Hempstead near the corner of Grand Avenue and Georgia Street, police said.

Mcintyre was driving a 2007 Infiniti on Grand Avenue at around 4 p.m. when officers tried to stop him for a traffic violation, police said. During the stop, police said Mcintyre and Curry refused to roll down their windows. When an officer opened the driver side door, Mcintyre drove the car in reverse and hit both officers, police said.

Authorities also said Mcintyre drove the car forward and hit an officer again. As Mcintyre attempted to drive away, Curry opened the passenger door, pushed an officer and tried to flee the scene, police said.

The officers were treated for injuries at a hospital, police said. Police said they discovered that the Infiniti had been stolen from New Jersey.

Mcintyre and Curry are scheduled to be arraigned Saturday at First District Court in Hempstead.

Khristopher J. Brooks is a Detroit native turned New Yorker who has covered the Town of North Hempstead since January 2017.

