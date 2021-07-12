TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Man found seriously injured after assault in Port Jefferson Station, cops say

Suffolk County police probe scene where a man

Suffolk County police probe scene where a man was found seriously injured behind a strip mall in Port Jefferson Station on Monday. Credit: James Carbone

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
Suffolk County detectives are investigating the assault of a man found seriously injured behind a Port Jefferson Station strip mall Monday morning.

Sixth Sixth Squad detectives responded to the rear of 5145 Route 347 at 9:20 a.m. after a caller to 911 reported finding an injured man, police said.

The man, who had been assaulted, was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries, authorities said.

The name of the victim or how he was injured was not released by police.

Detectives ask anyone with information on the assault to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

Headshot of Newsday employee Robert Brodsky on June

Robert Brodsky is a breaking news reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

