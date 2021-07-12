Suffolk County detectives are investigating the assault of a man found seriously injured behind a Port Jefferson Station strip mall Monday morning.

Sixth Sixth Squad detectives responded to the rear of 5145 Route 347 at 9:20 a.m. after a caller to 911 reported finding an injured man, police said.

The man, who had been assaulted, was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries, authorities said.

The name of the victim or how he was injured was not released by police.

Detectives ask anyone with information on the assault to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.